Hospital Report: October 13, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Lisa Renee Benn Morgan, 66, of Hannibal MO.  passed away October 12 at her home in Hannibal MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Elaine Lee, age 85, of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Canton, MO passed away, October 11 in the Brookdale Crown Point Assisted Living Facility in Jacksonville. Davis Funeral Home.

“Sonny” (Harold) Settles, 81, of Quincy, IL, passed away October 9 at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinic in Iowa City, IA. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Marilyn June Henze, 85, of Camp Point, IL, passed away October 10 at Sunset Home in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Dr. Carol Fisher Mathieson, age 74, of Canton, MO died October 10 at Barnes Jewish Christian hospital in St. Louis, MO. Davis Funeral Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today

