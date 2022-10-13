Local pharmacies face ADHD medication shortage

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Manufacturers are warning that some ADHD medications could be in short supply.

Pharmacists at Grand Pharmacy in Hannibal said they face medication shortages all the time. They recently have been facing shortages in Adderall.

”As a pharmacy we face a lot of different drug shortages throughout the year. Adderall is one that’s pretty much new to us this year though,” said Pharmacist Bridget Ellerman-Beaty.”

For the past month-and-a-half, they have not been able to get certain types of Adderall, according to the owner Greg Gilmore. Adderall is a drug commonly used to treat attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Ellerman-Beaty said the shortage is impacting their customers.

“So we have actually had a lot of people affected by the shortage in the last few months” Ellerman-Beaty said. It’s something that I would say we deal with on a daily basis.”

According to a Bloomberg report, spikes in mental health disorder diagnoses during the pandemic and supply chain issues have caused the shortages.

“We will notify the doctor, talk to the patient, have them notify the doctor and try to come up with an alternative,” said Gilmore.

Gilmore said they often change the type of Adderall for the customer based on what’s available.

“Sometimes we just have to change from one form to the other,” he said. “If it’s unavailable in a capsule then we change it to a tablet. Sometimes there is an extended release form that’s not available, but the immediate release form in a tablet is.”

They recommend ordering medications at least five days in advance to ensure they can get you what you need.

Gilmore said some laws regulate that patients can only pick up certain types of medication five days or less before they run out. He said that makes it difficult for them to make prescription changes.

Grand pharmacy is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

