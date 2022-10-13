Man dies after getting trapped under farm tractor, sheriff’s office says

FILE - A tractor is shown in this file photo. Deputies in West Virginia said they found an...
FILE - A tractor is shown in this file photo. Deputies in West Virginia said they found an older man trapped under a tractor.(Jupiterimages via Canva)
By WDTV News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV/Gray News) – A man in West Virginia was killed in a farming accident last week, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found an older man trapped under a farm tractor when they responded to reports of the accident.

The sheriff’s office said the man was under a tractor’s back wheel with the farm equipment on his chest and neck area.

The man later died from his injuries, authorities said.

Officials did not release the man’s name or the specific type of farm tractor involved in the incident.

Copyright 2022 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blessing Hospital
Blessing eliminates about 150 positions
Keokuk college instructor, Jason Radel, put on leave following felony charge
Keokuk college instructor put on leave following felony charge
DG Market
Dollar General with fresh produce and frozen meat opens in Winchester
Kaelin Rickey
Another person charged with murder following Hannibal assault
Thomas D.C. Payne and Jordan A Payne
Two more charged after man dies from assault in Hannibal

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
A new legal aid office is opening in Quincy
A new legal aid office is opening in Quincy
Interim Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell, second from right, talks to city...
Racist remarks could spell trouble for LA political maps
Sen. Jil Tracy and Rep. Norrine Hammond address community members at Thursday's Macomb...
State lawmakers address budget, mental health and SAFE-T act at legislative luncheon
State lawmakers address budget, mental health and SAFE-T act at legislative luncheon
State lawmakers address budget, mental health and SAFE-T act at legislative luncheon