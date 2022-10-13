Missing Georgia toddler believed to be dead, according to police

By WTOC Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:30 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - The Chatham County Police Department and the FBI have confirmed that they believe 20-month-old Quinton Simon is dead.

Authorities and the FBI have notified Quinton’s family.

Police said they have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in in his disappearance and death.

Police said that no arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed at this time.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley will hold a news conference to give more details and to answer questions.

