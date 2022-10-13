A new legal aid office is opening in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - A new legal aid office is coming to Quincy to help with domestic violence victims.

Officials said it’s been 37 years since a legal aid office operated in Quincy.

Quanada is partnering with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid and Ascend Justice to bring more attorneys to Quincy.

The Land of Lincoln Legal Aid office will focus on representing survivors in civil protection order cases and family law.

“This is going to make a huge difference for hundreds of people that we serve a year,” Quanada Chief Executive Officer Megan Duesterhaus said. “Where the chances they’re able to establish their household independently away from the abuser. To have a fair custody and support arrangement through the court.”

Quanada received a little over $350,000 from the Illinois Department of Human Services to set up the legal aid office.

This will help low-income individuals get attorneys rather than representing themselves in court.

“We know that very few of them really have the kind of resources and cash on hand they would need to retain an attorney, so this really is primarily going to end up being targeted about people that just couldn’t go onto the market and hire their own private attorney,” said Duesterhaus.

Land of Lincoln Aid is leasing a building on Broadway and is currently looking for staff to hire.

Services will be available to clients in Adams, Brown, Pike and Schuyler County.

They’re hoping to start providing legal help before the first of the year.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.