Quincy University hosts 7th annual Day of Service

By Blake Sammann
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - There were dozens of people in brown QU shirts working across Quincy today.

Quincy University students spread across the city for their seventh annual Day of Service.

Students, staff, faculty and alumni came out to serve 35 non-profits and organizations including the Quincy Humane Society, Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry, Quanada and more.

QU freshman Lindsey Fischer said it’s great to see the university community connect to the Quincy community.

“I think it’s great because Quincy is all about the community and QU is all about service, so being able to show what they really preach here is really an eye opener for the students here,” said Fischer.

Students also collected canned goods outside Save-A-Lot, Hy-Vee and County Market stores to benefit local food pantries.

