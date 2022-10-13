Red Flag Warning for portions of the Tri-States today

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of the Tri-States through this evening. Elevated to critical fire weather conditions are forecasted due to very low relative humidity, strong westerly winds and dry fuels on the ground. Crops and agricultural fields are 90 percent cured. Any fires in these fields will spread rapidly and be very difficult to control in these dangerous conditions. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged and should be avoided.

Two cold fronts came through the Tri-States yesterday. Therefore, today is a little cooler. The northern tier will see highs in the upper 50s with the rest of the Tri-States in the low 60s. Through the day, we will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The main concern though for the day is on the very dry and windy conditions and their association with elevated to critical fire weather conditions.

Unseasonably cool conditions will arrive tonight with much lighter winds and mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the 30s.

Due to windy conditions, low relative humidity and some dry fuels on the ground all outdoor burning should be avoided. (maxuser | WGEM)

