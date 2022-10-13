QUINCY (WGEM) - Even though there’s not much rain in the forecast or significant weather makers, there is a lot going on. We have gusty wind that results in a Red Flag Warning for most of the Tri-State area that will continue through Friday. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels will promote dangerous fire behavior across most of the region through Friday afternoon. Friday`s weather conditions will be similar to today`s and critical fire danger is expected again Friday afternoon. Elevated fire danger will exist across the rest of the region.

In addition, Friday morning you can expect low temperatures to reach down to the freezing mark for McDonough and Schuyler counties. There is a Freeze Warning in effect for Schuyler county for Friday morning. We also have a limited potential for some scattered showers to float through the area late Friday night into Saturday morning. The showers should roll through the area well after Friday night football is over. And should diminish and pull to the east by Saturday around 4 AM. The weekend, while it will have some cool mornings, there will be sunshine and high temperatures topping out around 60 degrees, and thankfully there won’t be much wind Saturday or Sunday. So, grab your sweater, your hoodie, your jacket and your hat and head on out to whatever festivities you would like to attend this weekend Tindusters in Quincy and Folklife Festival in Hannibal just to name a few

