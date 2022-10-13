Rushville-Industry High School to get new greenhouse

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Students at Rushville-Industry High School will have a new chance to go green this spring with a brand new greenhouse.

Agriculture teacher and FFA adviser Sydney Riden said the old greenhouse was too small.

Part of the reason for that was the newfound growth in popularity for the horticulture class. She said the class size doubled within the last two years.

Riden said she applied for grants through Cargill, the Tracy Foundation and Compeer Financial.

Altogether, she said the school received about $50,000 to put toward the new greenhouse project.

Riden said she was excited to build the new learning space for students.

“We definitely need a bigger greenhouse. Our old greenhouse was 24-by-24 and our new one will be 16-by-42, so it will allow more students to interact in the greenhouse and learn hands on opportunities,” Riden said.

She said this space is important to help supplement the in class learning for the students.

“I think it’s a great learning opportunity for the students. Like I said before, a hands on opportunity that gets them out of the classroom and really gets their hands dirty, literally. And it gives them an opportunity to raise their own flowers and food,” Riden said.

She said weather permitting, work by Fletcher construction and Toland Inc. is expected to begin within the next week and should be finished by the end of the calendar year.

Students will then begin growing plants and food for their yearly plant sale usually held in May.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.