Rushville-Industry High School to get new greenhouse

Work for the greenhouse was supposed to start on Tuesday, but was delayed by the showers and...
Work for the greenhouse was supposed to start on Tuesday, but was delayed by the showers and storms.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Students at Rushville-Industry High School will have a new chance to go green this spring with a brand new greenhouse.

Agriculture teacher and FFA adviser Sydney Riden said the old greenhouse was too small.

Part of the reason for that was the newfound growth in popularity for the horticulture class. She said the class size doubled within the last two years.

Riden said she applied for grants through Cargill, the Tracy Foundation and Compeer Financial.

Altogether, she said the school received about $50,000 to put toward the new greenhouse project.

Riden said she was excited to build the new learning space for students.

“We definitely need a bigger greenhouse. Our old greenhouse was 24-by-24 and our new one will be 16-by-42, so it will allow more students to interact in the greenhouse and learn hands on opportunities,” Riden said.

She said this space is important to help supplement the in class learning for the students.

“I think it’s a great learning opportunity for the students. Like I said before, a hands on opportunity that gets them out of the classroom and really gets their hands dirty, literally. And it gives them an opportunity to raise their own flowers and food,” Riden said.

She said weather permitting, work by Fletcher construction and Toland Inc. is expected to begin within the next week and should be finished by the end of the calendar year.

Students will then begin growing plants and food for their yearly plant sale usually held in May.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blessing Hospital
Blessing eliminates about 150 positions
Keokuk college instructor, Jason Radel, put on leave following felony charge
Keokuk college instructor put on leave following felony charge
DG Market
Dollar General with fresh produce and frozen meat opens in Winchester
Kaelin Rickey
Another person charged with murder following Hannibal assault
Thomas D.C. Payne and Jordan A Payne
Two more charged after man dies from assault in Hannibal

Latest News

Assault weapons on display in an Illinois gun shop.
‘Halt The Assault’: Illinois gun violence prevention groups launch statewide campaign
Illinois gun control advocates launch campaign to ban assault weapons
Illinois gun control advocates launch campaign to ban assault weapons
The grant funding helps the hospital purchase and begin the implementation process for a new...
Culbertson Memorial Hospital receives $600,000 USDA grant
This partnership will bring more attorneys for domestic violence victims.
A new legal aid office is opening in Quincy