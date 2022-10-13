Senator Roy Blunt speaks at Culver-Stockton College

CANTON, MO. (WGEM) - Missouri Senator Roy Blunt came to speak at Culver-Stockton College for several things, a few of them being broadband and Pell Grants.

Broadband in rural Northeast Missouri has been an issue for years.

Blunt said that 50% of people didn’t have broadband in Missouri, over the last decade he was able to bring that number down to 30%.

Even though that number dropped, Blunt said mapping has been an issue with the remaining 30% of Missourians that don’t have broadband.

“It’s a gap we’re going to have to close,” Blunt said. “I think the resources are there to close it and I think after the last couple of years, if there was any hesitancy left about why this was needed, we surely have seen the answer to that and it is needed and we need to do it.”

46% of Culver-Stockton students are Pell Grant recipients.

“The Pell Grants and the opportunity scholarships really does mean a lot to me because this school was my first pick, I did tour some other big colleges, but this one just really stood out to me,” said Culver-Stockton Student Ethan Nelson.

In 2017, Blunt led the way to restore eligibility for year-round Pell Grants.

“I’m a big supporter of Pell Grants,” Blunt said. “Pell Grants make it possible for lots of people to go to college and get prepared in other ways that they might’ve not.”

This is one of the many reasons that Culver-Stockton helps to get their students to graduate.

Culver-Stockton College President Douglas Palmer said this recently helped them move up in social mobility.

“We’ve recently been ranked number 9 in the Midwest for social mobility,” Culver-Stockton College President Douglas Palmer said. “That’s helping students who have real economic need progress on towards graduation. That really gets to the core of who we are.”

Blunt is retiring January.

The staff at Culver-Stockton are hopeful that the eligibility for year-round Pell Grants continues even after he’s gone.

Federal Pell Grant resources:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.