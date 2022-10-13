Shelbina Fire Protection Department gets a helpful donation

SHELBINA, MO. (WGEM) - The Shelbina Fire Protection Department has new equipment that will help them prepare to save more lives.

Nutrien Ag Solutions in Clarence, Missouri, donated $6,500 to the Shelbina Fire Protection District.

The equipment includes, ropes, pulley systems, harnesses and helmets used for grain bin rescues.

“Having this equipment should prepare us to be better prepared to respond to an emergency if it arises,” Shelbina Fire Protection Department Assistant Chief Allan Wilt said. “We hope it never does, but if it does, we should be prepared to respond.”

Wilt said their 14 volunteer fire fighters will begin training with this new equipment by December.

