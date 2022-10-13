Social security benefits are increasing

Seniors at the Quincy Senior Center will soon benefit from the much needed increase.
Seniors at the Quincy Senior Center will soon benefit from the much needed increase.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - With historic inflation, there will be an expected increase in social security benefits in January.

Benefits will jump up 8.7% for millions of social security recipients.

The increase is due to record high inflation that has raised the cost of living.

People at the Quincy Senior Center will begin to benefit from this much needed increase.

“We work with a lot of seniors that rely upon social security as a main source of income and with their cost has increased with food and energy fuel prices, things like that, so this increase in social security is going to help them quite a bit,” said West Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging Director Mike Drew.

The average recipient will receive more than $140 extra each month.

“This will be a nice increase for them to help them meet those costs,” said Drew.

Beginning in January, the 8.7% increase will automatically apply to those receiving social security benefits.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blessing Hospital
Blessing eliminates about 150 positions
Keokuk college instructor, Jason Radel, put on leave following felony charge
Keokuk college instructor put on leave following felony charge
DG Market
Dollar General with fresh produce and frozen meat opens in Winchester
Kaelin Rickey
Another person charged with murder following Hannibal assault
Thomas D.C. Payne and Jordan A Payne
Two more charged after man dies from assault in Hannibal

Latest News

Assault weapons on display in an Illinois gun shop.
‘Halt The Assault’: Illinois gun violence prevention groups launch statewide campaign
Illinois gun control advocates launch campaign to ban assault weapons
Illinois gun control advocates launch campaign to ban assault weapons
The grant funding helps the hospital purchase and begin the implementation process for a new...
Culbertson Memorial Hospital receives $600,000 USDA grant
Work for the greenhouse was supposed to start on Tuesday, but was delayed by the showers and...
Rushville-Industry High School to get new greenhouse
This partnership will bring more attorneys for domestic violence victims.
A new legal aid office is opening in Quincy