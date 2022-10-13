Social security benefits are increasing

QUINCY (WGEM) - With historic inflation, there will be an expected increase in social security benefits in January.

Benefits will jump up 8.7% for millions of social security recipients.

The increase is due to record high inflation that has raised the cost of living.

People at the Quincy Senior Center will begin to benefit from this much needed increase.

“We work with a lot of seniors that rely upon social security as a main source of income and with their cost has increased with food and energy fuel prices, things like that, so this increase in social security is going to help them quite a bit,” said West Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging Director Mike Drew.

The average recipient will receive more than $140 extra each month.

“This will be a nice increase for them to help them meet those costs,” said Drew.

Beginning in January, the 8.7% increase will automatically apply to those receiving social security benefits.

