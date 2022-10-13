‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students

The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who died after a recent ATV crash.(Anderson School District 3)
By Freeman Stoddard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
IVA, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina middle school student has died after an ATV crash over the weekend.

WHNS reports on Oct. 9. around 5 p.m., an ATV drove through an intersection and hit a pickup truck.

According to South Carolina troopers, four people were on the all-terrain vehicle at the time of the crash. They were transported to the hospital with injuries.

The Anderson School District 3 confirmed that the group involved in the collision were students from Starr-Iva Middle School.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said they responded to the hospital after the crash, where school district officials said two students remained hospitalized as of Monday.

School officials later confirmed the death of one of the students, with the coroner identifying him as 12-year-old Hagen Phillips.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of one of our students, Hagen Phillips, a sixth grader at Starr-Iva Middle School, who succumbed to injuries sustained in an ATV accident,” the school district said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the students, faculty and staff.”

