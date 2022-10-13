Tropical Storm Karl heads back at Mexico’s south Gulf coast

This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the...
This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the Gulf of Mexico, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Karl grew a little stronger off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast on Wednesday and was expected to approach land by the weekend without gaining hurricane strength.(NOAA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Karl turned to the south Thursday and headed for Mexico’s Gulf coast, though forecasters said it was unlikely to reach hurricane force.

The storm had been heading slowly to the north before weather conditions halted it and turned it around. It was expected to weaken somewhat before hitting the coast of Veracruz or Tabasco states by late Friday or early Saturday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Karl had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) late Thursday afternoon. It was centered about 195 miles (315 kilometers) north-northeast of the oil city of Coatzacoalcos and headed south-southeast at 7 mph (11 kph).

A tropical storm warning was in effect from the town of Alvarado to Ciudad del Carmen.

Tropical storm-force winds of at least 39 mph (63 kph) extended outward as far as 80 miles (130 kilometers) from the center.

The hurricane center said Karl could drop 3 to 7 inches (8 to 18 centimeters) of rain across portions of Veracruz and Tabasco from Friday into late Saturday. It said as much as 12 inches (30 centimeters) could fall in isolated spots.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blessing Hospital
Blessing eliminates about 150 positions
Keokuk college instructor, Jason Radel, put on leave following felony charge
Keokuk college instructor put on leave following felony charge
DG Market
Dollar General with fresh produce and frozen meat opens in Winchester
Kaelin Rickey
Another person charged with murder following Hannibal assault
Thomas D.C. Payne and Jordan A Payne
Two more charged after man dies from assault in Hannibal

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
A new legal aid office is opening in Quincy
A new legal aid office is opening in Quincy
Interim Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell, second from right, talks to city...
Racist remarks could spell trouble for LA political maps
Sen. Jil Tracy and Rep. Norrine Hammond address community members at Thursday's Macomb...
State lawmakers address budget, mental health and SAFE-T act at legislative luncheon
State lawmakers address budget, mental health and SAFE-T act at legislative luncheon
State lawmakers address budget, mental health and SAFE-T act at legislative luncheon