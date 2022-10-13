WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 12) QHS Blue Devils Soccer Team Set To Close Out The 2022 Regular Season Against Normal West

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy High head soccer coach Ron Bridal has his team on the soccer pitch at this hour facing the Wildcats of Normal West in the season finale for the “Blue & White” in the IHSA ranks. The (11-7-1) Blue Devils are coming off of a tough 1-0 loss against Hannibal that occurred last Friday at Flinn Memorial Stadium. Coach Bridal took time out earlier this week to offer some insight on what QHS needs to do against the (16-4-2) Wildcats to post a win.

The Blue Devils are set to open post-season play on Friday against Granite City. Quincy is (3-3-1) playing on the road this season, but they’ve also posted an impressive (5-2) slate playing at Flinn.

