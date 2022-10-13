WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 12) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Prepare To Face Granite City On The Gridiron This Football Friday Night

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Despite the fact that they’ve lost their last 2 games, spirits remain high at 10th & Jackson as the Quincy Notre Dame football team prepares to return to action this “Football Friday Night!” QND will be on the road facing Granite City in less than 48 hours.

Last season, the Raiders beat the Warriors 49-7 at Advance Physical Therapy Field. Right now, Granite City stands at (1-6) overall and (1-2) playing at home while the Raiders are sporting a (1-1) slate playing on the road this season heading into this weekend’s clash against the Warriors.

The WGEM Sports-Cam ventured to the QND campus earlier today to check in with 5th year head coach Jack Cornell and senior Dalton Miller to get a scouting report on GC and insight on the challenge ahead for the “Blue & Gold.”

The QND vs. Granite City clash is the “WGEM Game Of The Week!” (Listen To The Game “LIVE” On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 FM Friday At 6:45 PM.)

