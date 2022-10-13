WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (October 11) Western Illinois University Guard Elizabeth Lutz In The Summit League Preseason Basketball Spotlight

Western Illinois Women's Basketball Standout Elizabeth Lutz in The Summit League Spotlight
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The annual Summit League preseason polls and teams of the year were released by league officials on Tuesday, with WIU guard Elizabeth Lutz earning a spot among the 11 players selected for the All-Summit League teams, earning a spot on the Second Team. As a team, Western was picked to finish seventh out of all 10 teams in the league in a poll that is voted on by the league’s ten head coaches, Sports Information Directors and select media members from each member school’s coverage area.

Western is coming off a 2021-22 season that saw the team finish 14-15 overall and finish seventh, adding six new players to the roster during the offseason. Lutz, entering her fifth season at Western Illinois, is coming off a highly successful 2021-22 season that saw the California, Missouri native lead the league in steals and get named to the Summit League All-Defensive team.

The team-leader in minutes played last year (981), Lutz started each of her 29 appearances and averaged 11.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals – all of which were career-best marks.

The Leathernecks open up their season with home exhibitions on Oct. 24 and Nov. 1 before hitting the road to face Minnesota in the regular season opener on Nov. 7.

