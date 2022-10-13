WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (October 11) Western Illinois University Guard Elizabeth Lutz In The Summit League Preseason Basketball Spotlight

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The annual Summit League preseason polls and teams of the year were released by league officials on Tuesday, with WIU guard Elizabeth Lutz earning a spot among the 11 players selected for the All-Summit League teams, earning a spot on the Second Team. As a team, Western was picked to finish seventh out of all 10 teams in the league in a poll that is voted on by the league’s ten head coaches, Sports Information Directors and select media members from each member school’s coverage area.

Western is coming off a 2021-22 season that saw the team finish 14-15 overall and finish seventh, adding six new players to the roster during the offseason. Lutz, entering her fifth season at Western Illinois, is coming off a highly successful 2021-22 season that saw the California, Missouri native lead the league in steals and get named to the Summit League All-Defensive team.

The team-leader in minutes played last year (981), Lutz started each of her 29 appearances and averaged 11.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals – all of which were career-best marks.

The Leathernecks open up their season with home exhibitions on Oct. 24 and Nov. 1 before hitting the road to face Minnesota in the regular season opener on Nov. 7.

