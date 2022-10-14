Ballot error in Schuyler County, Illinois, results in early votes being tossed

The Schuyler County 2022 General Election Ballot lists the wrong candidate for US Senator.
By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - An error on the 2022 general election ballot in Schuyler County, Illinois, has resulted in dozens of early votes being thrown out, according to the county clerk.

Schuyler County Clerk and Recorder Mindy Garrett said 45 people had voted before the mistake was noticed on Wednesday. She said her office had also sent out 307 vote-by-mail ballots and volunteers were working Friday to resend updated ballots.

The initial ballots listed the name of the Republican candidate for state senator as Peggy Hubbard rather than Kathy Salvi. Hubbard had lost to Salvi in the primary.

Garrett said the mistake was noticed after somebody who voted on Friday, Oct. 7 posted about it on social media Tuesday night.

“It was a mistake plain and simple,” Garrett said. “I’m glad it was caught early.”

Salvi released the following statement, “On Tuesday, Oct. 11, it was brought to my attention that ballots drafted by the Schuyler County Board of Elections, and approved by the Illinois State Board of Elections, incorrectly listed one of my primary opponents as the republican nominee for United States Senate. Our campaign legal team immediately took action and worked with the Schuyler County State’s Attorney. While we came to the best remedy - to sequester the hundreds of ballots that were distributed - this does not solve the most pressing problem of election integrity and transparency.”

