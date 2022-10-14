Be Like Grace holding 5K fundraiser

Be Like Grace holding fundraiser
Be Like Grace holding fundraiser(WGEM)
By Blake Sammann
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Two years after the tragic death of Liberty High School student Grace Schell, the movement committed to spreading love and kindness in her name is still going strong.

Be Like Grace is set to hold their 5K Run/Walk Glow Run Saturday evening at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.

Organizers said it will feature food, drinks, live and silent auctions, axe throwing, live music and more. All proceeds raised will go towards the scholarship and outreach foundation.

Grace’s mother Holly said last year’s event raised $27,000, money they’ve been able to put to good use.

“Our mission really has been to help families like us whether it’s medical expenses, unfortunately, funeral expenses,” she said. “We’ve been able to expand our scholarship fund to area college kids or trade school kids that are bounds as seniors. We’ve been helping school programs and doing after-school outreach.”

Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and the run/walk takes place at 5:00 p.m.

Schell said that registration for the event is closed, but people can walk in as a $40 ticket gives you access to dinner. She said after 8:00 p.m., they will only be charging a $10 cover.

She said she and her family are incredibly grateful for all the support they’ve gotten, both past and present.

“Thank you for supporting us early on as we were coping with the grief of our daughter and now truly, truly thank you for supporting us here in the moment, allowing us to be good stewards of not only God’s message but our daughter’s message,” Schell said.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keokuk college instructor, Jason Radel, put on leave following felony charge
Keokuk college instructor put on leave following felony charge
Kaelin Rickey
Another person charged with murder following Hannibal assault
DG Market
Dollar General with fresh produce and frozen meat opens in Winchester
Mount Sterling now has Airbnb for a lodging option
Mount Sterling now has Airbnb for a lodging option
Blessing Hospital
Blessing eliminates about 150 positions

Latest News

QHS Blue Devils Soccer Team Falls Against Normal West On The Road
WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (Oct. 12) QHS Blue Devils Fall On The Soccer Pitch vs. Normal West
Class 2 District 5 Softball Tourney Underway
WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (Oct. 12) Class 2 District 5 Softball Tourney Underway
John Wood Lady Blazers Volleyball Team Focused On Beating Missouri Baptist
WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 12) John Wood Lady Blazers Volleyball Update
The Schuyler County 2022 General Election Ballot lists the wrong candidate for US Senator.
Ballot error in Schuyler County, Illinois, results in early votes being tossed