Be Like Grace holding 5K fundraiser

QUINCY (WGEM) - Two years after the tragic death of Liberty High School student Grace Schell, the movement committed to spreading love and kindness in her name is still going strong.

Be Like Grace is set to hold their 5K Run/Walk Glow Run Saturday evening at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.

Organizers said it will feature food, drinks, live and silent auctions, axe throwing, live music and more. All proceeds raised will go towards the scholarship and outreach foundation.

Grace’s mother Holly said last year’s event raised $27,000, money they’ve been able to put to good use.

“Our mission really has been to help families like us whether it’s medical expenses, unfortunately, funeral expenses,” she said. “We’ve been able to expand our scholarship fund to area college kids or trade school kids that are bounds as seniors. We’ve been helping school programs and doing after-school outreach.”

Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and the run/walk takes place at 5:00 p.m.

Schell said that registration for the event is closed, but people can walk in as a $40 ticket gives you access to dinner. She said after 8:00 p.m., they will only be charging a $10 cover.

She said she and her family are incredibly grateful for all the support they’ve gotten, both past and present.

“Thank you for supporting us early on as we were coping with the grief of our daughter and now truly, truly thank you for supporting us here in the moment, allowing us to be good stewards of not only God’s message but our daughter’s message,” Schell said.

