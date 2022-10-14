Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 14th, 2022

By Quentin Wells
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Allan Witte

Tom Leeper

Eli Corley

Jackie McDonald

Peyton Stark

Bob Harwood

Willie Thompson

Albert Dowacter

Riley Lochman

Lisa Carel

Barb Siemens

Ryan Venvertloh

Luca Robertson

Nancy Parsons

Brittany Elder

Peyton Stark

Jessica Manker

Gabe Dryden

Sawyer Bloomfield

Randy Obert

Carolyn Homan

Krista Putman

Dawn Fletcher

Alvin Hall

Dennis Martin

Amber Curry

Kevin Predmore

ANNIVERSARIES

Doug & Renee Porter

Tim & Connie Bealor

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 15th, 2022

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: October 14, 2022

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: October 14, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 13th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: October 13, 2022

Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:36 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: October 13, 2022

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 12th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: October 12, 2022

Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:34 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: October 12, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 11th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: October 11, 2022

Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:32 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: October 11, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 10th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 9th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.