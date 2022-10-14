Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 15th, 2022

By Quentin Wells
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Jennifer Kimbrell

Kathy Hillyer

Joann Reichet

Mike Zanger

Kasey VaLeu

Kendall VaLeu

Janet Miller

Chase Epperson

Natali White

Angela Radkins

Audrey Cramer

Courtney Saxton

Teresa Busen

Marilyn Slater

Becky Troy

Victoria Jones

Terry Warters

Doug Schwerer

Brandy St. Clair

Justin Oenning

Logan Schwartz

Scott Laktas

Julie Eicken

Ginny Leonard

Ava Foster

Patty Hall

Carl Hausch

Mandy Steinkamp

ANNIVERSARIES

Bob & Shari Shade

Matt & Melissa Mitchell

Steve & Kathy Gerecke

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 14th, 2022

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: October 14, 2022

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: October 14, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 13th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: October 13, 2022

Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:36 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: October 13, 2022

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 12th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: October 12, 2022

Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:34 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: October 12, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 11th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: October 11, 2022

Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:32 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: October 11, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 10th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 9th, 2022

Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.