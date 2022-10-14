Dog allergies rise in the autumn months

By Logan Williams
Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - As the weather cools and the leaves begin to fall, some may notice seasonal allergies picking back up in intensity.

That impact is not limited to just people though, as it can affect dogs too.

Dr. Dallas Duncan-Klauser, a veterinarian at Animal Medical Clinics of Quincy, said dogs often suffer from flea allergies during the autumn months, but pollen can impact them as well.

These allergens are in addition to regular allergies that often impact dogs, such as food allergies.

Dr. Duncan-Klauser said allergies in dogs are a bit different than human allergies, because they often manifest in the form of skin issues.

“A lot of times we first notice allergies in dogs when they have chronic ear infections, they will lick at their paws or chew at their feet. If they have a flea allergy, they will actually chew on the tailhead region,” said Dr. Duncan-Klauser.

She said these conditions can even become quite serious if left unchecked, leading to skin lesions or staph infections.

That’s why she said it is important to schedule a meeting with a veterinarian as soon as you notice problems start to arise.

“Absolutely, as soon as they start seeing any itching or digging or notice that there’s been chronic ear infections, they certainly should see their veterinarian, and them and their vet can discuss diagnostic plans and treatment options,” said Dr. Duncan-Klauser.

