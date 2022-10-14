Firefighter gives birth less than 24 hours after being in car accident, helping other victims

Firefighter Megan Warfield was able to exit her mangled vehicle and began rendering aid to...
Firefighter Megan Warfield was able to exit her mangled vehicle and began rendering aid to another driver trapped in an overturned car.(Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Rescue & Marine)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (Gray News) – A firefighter in Maryland gave birth less than 24 hours after she was involved in a car accident and rendered aid to other victims.

Megan Warfield, a career firefighter with Baltimore County and a member of the Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Department, is being hailed as a true public servant.

According to the volunteer fire department, Warfield has been serving in an administrative role for the past several months while patiently waiting on the birth of her child.

Just a week shy of her due date, Warfield was involved in a “significant” car accident, the BQVFD said.

Fortunately, Warfield was able to exit her mangled vehicle, and she began rendering aid to another driver trapped in an overturned car. Warfield stayed with the person until first responders arrived to free the victim.

Warfield was evaluated for injuries and cleared by a trauma team. Less than 24 hours after the accident, she gave birth to her daughter Charlotte Joan, also known as CJ.

“Since no good deed should go unrecognized, we wanted to highlight Megan’s heroic and selfless actions,” the volunteer fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

In a comment on the post, Warfield’s boyfriend, Joshua Daugherty, said that both mom and baby are healthy and happy.

“Thank you, everyone, for the outpour of support. Baby CJ is doing great! Megan is resting up and can’t wait to be back in the field doing what she loves!” he wrote.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keokuk college instructor, Jason Radel, put on leave following felony charge
Keokuk college instructor put on leave following felony charge
Michael Madigan, left, and Michael McClain
New criminal charge filed against Madigan, McClain following AT&T deferred prosecution agreement
Mount Sterling now has Airbnb for a lodging option
Mount Sterling now has Airbnb for a lodging option
The Schuyler County 2022 General Election Ballot lists the wrong candidate for US Senator.
Ballot error in Schuyler County, Illinois, results in early votes being tossed
Kaelin Rickey
Another person charged with murder following Hannibal assault

Latest News

Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, defends seized land
Endangered Child Alert
Amber Alert issued for missing Tennessee teen
Monroe City Panthers Roll Past Macon On The CCC Gridiron In Titletown
WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (October 14) "Sports Extra" Monroe City Rolls Past Macon On The CCC Gridiron
This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the...
Tropical Storm Karl weakens into depression off south Mexico
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Is Alex Jones verdict the death of disinformation?