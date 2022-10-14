Friends of the Quincy Public Library hold semi-annual book sale

QUINCY (WGEM) - Attention to all of the book lovers in the region, an easy way to get cheap books is continuing across the Tri-States.

The Friends of the Quincy Public Library is holding its semi-annual book sale at the library in the large conference room.

Thursday and Friday the books were on sale for 50 cents an inch, with a few exceptions for larger books or sets of books.

Lynn Niewohner, of the Friends of the Quincy Public Library, said the funds raised from the sale benefit the library.

“All of the proceeds are held by the Friends of the Quincy Public Library and the library comes to us and asks for various things around the library... some services, some programs... we just gave money for the mobile library, we gave money for the big read, we buy things that the library needs,” said Niewohner.

She said the first day of the sale exceeded the fundraising total from the first day of the spring sale, with steady numbers continuing on Friday.

Niewohner said the sale continues on Saturday, with a special treat for those turn out to get some books.

“On Saturday we might even have a special deal going where it might be all the books you can jam in a bag for a dollar so please come and join us and pick up some books for a very long and cold winter,” said Niewohner.

The Saturday sale runs from 9:30 a.m. through 4 p.m.

You can find more information on the book sale here.

