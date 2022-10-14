Friends of the Quincy Public Library hold semi-annual book sale

Organizers said the turnout has already exceeded the spring book sale.
Organizers said the turnout has already exceeded the spring book sale.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Attention to all of the book lovers in the region, an easy way to get cheap books is continuing across the Tri-States.

The Friends of the Quincy Public Library is holding its semi-annual book sale at the library in the large conference room.

Thursday and Friday the books were on sale for 50 cents an inch, with a few exceptions for larger books or sets of books.

Lynn Niewohner, of the Friends of the Quincy Public Library, said the funds raised from the sale benefit the library.

“All of the proceeds are held by the Friends of the Quincy Public Library and the library comes to us and asks for various things around the library... some services, some programs... we just gave money for the mobile library, we gave money for the big read, we buy things that the library needs,” said Niewohner.

She said the first day of the sale exceeded the fundraising total from the first day of the spring sale, with steady numbers continuing on Friday.

Niewohner said the sale continues on Saturday, with a special treat for those turn out to get some books.

“On Saturday we might even have a special deal going where it might be all the books you can jam in a bag for a dollar so please come and join us and pick up some books for a very long and cold winter,” said Niewohner.

The Saturday sale runs from 9:30 a.m. through 4 p.m.

You can find more information on the book sale here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keokuk college instructor, Jason Radel, put on leave following felony charge
Keokuk college instructor put on leave following felony charge
Kaelin Rickey
Another person charged with murder following Hannibal assault
DG Market
Dollar General with fresh produce and frozen meat opens in Winchester
Mount Sterling now has Airbnb for a lodging option
Mount Sterling now has Airbnb for a lodging option
Blessing Hospital
Blessing eliminates about 150 positions

Latest News

Dog allergies rise in the autumn months
Dog allergies rise in the autumn months
Dog allergies rise in the autumn months
Dog allergies rise in the autumn months - seek treatment early
New charges filed against Madigan, McClain
New charges filed against Madigan, McClain
Be Like Grace holding 5K fundraiser
Be Like Grace holding 5K fundraiser
Quincy Humane Society in need of ice cream buckets
Quincy Humane Society in need of ice cream buckets