Hannibal businesses gearing up for Folklife Festival

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s going to be a busy weekend for folks in Hannibal as the 46th Folk Festival starts Saturday and local businesses say they are preparing for an even greater influx of tourists.

Those at the Hannibal Arts Council said the festival attracts 20,000 people to the city every year. Executive Director Michael Gaines said, for the first time, they will have a cruise ship docking Saturday and Sunday, bringing several hundred more people to the downtown area.

He said people come as far as Chicago and Kansas City for the energy, food, and events which brings a lot of money to the city.

“The last economic study that was done on Folk Life, it was actually really 20 years ago,” Gaines said. “It was almost a million dollar economic impact to the community in two days so fast forward a few years I expect its a lot. Every hotel room is filled, gas stations are busy, downtown businesses are busy.”

Gaines said one example of the economic benefit is that the art council made $12,000 off root beer sales alone last year.

He said they are also trying to do another study to measure the current-day economic impact.

Becky Thatcher’s Diner general manager Brooklyn Schaller said downtown gets very busy, and people flock to their diner for food.

She said this weekend brings about $5,000 extra dollars in revenue, so it’s a great time for downtown businesses.

“It definitely increases our revenue. It brings in more profit. We have more output going out and it’s wonderful. We look forward to these types of events,” Schaller said.

She said during this weekend they make sure to have extra staff and supplies to help keep up with the influx of customers.

