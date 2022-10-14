Hannibal Public School District seeing fewer vaping violations

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - After almost a year with an anti-vaping policy in Hannibal Public Schools, how has it been working?

Doctors at Hannibal Regional Hospital say vapes can be addictive and contain harmful chemicals, which is why the school district wants to lower the number of students who use them.

Hannibal High School Dean of Students Michele McCoy said vaping is an issue in the district.

“They want to leave class. They like to make a lot of bathroom trips so they are losing academic time,” McCoy said.

That’s why they implemented a vaping discipline policy last December.

“We’ve noticed just an upswing in kids being enticed to take part in that and obviously we want to make sure their well-being and their safety is our top concern,” said Superintendent Susan Johnson.

A first offense means a five day suspension. Second and third offenses mean a ten day suspension, with a juvenile referral upon the third offense. Plus, students have to take a vaping education class to learn about the dangers.

Superintendent Johnson said students who are caught vaping must also meet with a doctor so they are educated about the dangers of vaping.

They also have informational posters about the harmful effects of vaping inside the schools.

“I had a female student who had been suspended,” said McCoy. “When she came back she said ‘I had no idea what I was putting in my body.’ So if nothing else, it’s causing them to think about what they are doing a little more.”

McCoy said the schools installed vaping detectors in the bathrooms which have helped lower the number of offenses.

“We did implement the vape detectors and we went from about 80-something hits a day to now around 20,” she said.

There were 116 violations of vaping nicotine last year and 13 times when students were caught with THC in their vapes. Johnson said so far this year they have had six violations.

She said they plan to keep the policy they have now in place.

“Right now we are gonna stick with what we got and just track the date, if we need to make changes we will, but I’m really pleased we are really focused more on the education component,” Johnson said.

