Mount Sterling now has Airbnb for a lodging option

By Clare Edlund
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - Three Airbnb’s have popped up in Mount Sterling for the first time ever as an all-new lodging option for the city.

The locations of the homes are at 129 East Main Street (right next to downtown), 600 North Maple Street, and 117 East South Street.

Amanda Ketcham, who is the property manager for the Main and Maple homes said the location share both two-story with bedrooms for singles or families, 3 bathrooms, a full kitchen and common space so travelers can feel like they are in a home.

“What we offer is an entire home for you to use,” Ketcham said. “And that is something Mount Sterling has not had up until this point.”

She said the two properties are now live on Airbnb but also available on a separate website.

