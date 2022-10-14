Pittsfield residents react to electrical bills more than doubling in 2023

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Electrical prices for Pittsfield residents are set to rise from .043 cents per kilowatt hour to .122 cents per kilowatt hour come 2023.

Mayor Gary Mendenhall said the city’s current two year contract with Homefield is about to expire at the end of 2022. So now, the city is switching over to Constellation Energy, which will reflect its first bill in February 2023.

Mendenhall said Constellation Energy were the best rates the city could find.

“I know that there’s all kinds of things happening in the world affecting the market right now,” Mendenhall said. “Not only with energy but with natural gas prices and so we’re just trying to do what we can do for our citizens here.”

Mendenhall said the good thing is that the city is not locked into Constellation Energy’s contract so if they find lower rates they can switch at no penalty. He said the downside is that he only expects the prices to climb.

“It doesn’t look good right now for a while,” Mendenhall said. “But we’re hoping things will eventually settle down.”

Pittsfield resident Skylar Sally said this is just one more financial obstacle to tack onto the rising cost of other goods.

“We bought our house in 2020,” Sally said. “It’s already doubled from when we first bought it. So now it’s going to be more than triple from when we bought the house.”

As a stylist at Monroe Hair Salon, Sally said she expects this to have a trickle down effect in her work life, too.

“It’s going to affect the consumer,” Sally said. “Because their bill is going up and it’s going to be bad for everybody.”

Sally said she has to rent a booth at the salon for $325 a month in addition to purchasing her own hair supplies. So she depends on enough customers monthly to get by.

If the salon’s services have to rise in cost due to inflation, consumers may not be able to afford getting their hair done, which Sally worries could affect her work.

Mendenhall said the city is also looking into energy alternatives such as solar panels.

He said the residents do not have to take any action when the switchover occurs.

Residents also have the option to opt out of Constellation Energy for another provider by going on ICC.

Mendenhall said to be careful with contracts since many can have seemingly low rates at first but could skyrocket months later.

