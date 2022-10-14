Quincy Humane Society in need of ice cream buckets

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Humane Society is in need of donations and the main thing they are looking for is something you would normally throw away.

Right now they are asking for ice cream buckets.

When people come in to foster a pet for a few weeks or do a trial run, the humane society sends food and other supplies home with them in ice cream buckets.

The humane society’s Executive Director Pilar Brumbaugh said these buckets can help make the transition for those looking to adopt or foster much easier.

“If you have a sweet tooth and you are eating some ice cream, save the bucket and bring it to us. Obviously, it’s starting to get colder now so you maybe have some ice cream buckets left over from the summer,” said Brumbaugh.

She said ice cream buckets are not the only donation they are looking for right now.

They have a wishlist of things that they need. You can find that by clicking here.

