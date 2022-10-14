State lawmakers address budget, mental health and SAFE-T act at legislative luncheon

MACOMB (WGEM) - State Sen. Jil Tracy and Rep. Norine Hammond made a stop in Macomb on Thursday for the Legislative Luncheon to discuss what they believe to be the most important topics heading into Election Day.

Hammond, running unopposed in the redistricted 94th District, is most concerned with the state budget now that all ARPA funding has been used.

“Those dollars have been spent and many programs have been expanded or created,” Hammond said. “My biggest concern as we move forward is how do we deal with the budget holes that are going to be there without those dollars available.”

Due to redistricting, Hammond will receive all or part of Hancock, McDonough, Fulton, Henderson, Knox and Mason Counties. Previously, Macomb was the largest city in Hammond’s then 93rd District.

Now, the new 71st District will claim all of Macomb that lies north of Grant Street. (R) Daniel Swanson and (D) Christopher Demink are the candidates for the 71st House District and will split McDonough County with Hammond.

While there is no Democrat on the ballot next to Hammond, the representative added that expanding access to mental health services is a priority.

“We just don’t have the beds or the facilities in the State of Illinois to provide for that,” Hammond said. “That needs to be a priority when we are talking budget issues because mental health and mental health services needs to be a much bigger priority than what we’ve given in the past.”

Now having only a sliver of Macomb in her service area, Hammond said she is still committed to getting students to local, in-state universities. Hammond said scholarships will play a large role in this task.

“Increasing our map grant dollars to afford more students the ability to go to college or enroll now,” Hammond said.

Hammond also addressed community members at the luncheon about the need for the state to implement more bipartisan politics.

Sen. Jil Tracy, not up for re-election this year, addressed inflation as a top priority.

“Families are struggling as food and groceries and gasoline for our area are extremely costly,” Tracy said.

Tracy believes in potentially cutting taxes to ease the cost of living.

“Look to cut the gas sales tax or to make the food tax that’s been cut till the end of the year and make it permanent,” Tracy added.

In Tracy’s comments to the crows, she also expressed discontent with the SAFE-T Act that is set to take effect in Illinois on Jan. 1. As a result, the senator is holding a town hall in Quincy on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at John Wood Community College.

Due to redistricting, Tracy will transition from the 47th District to the 50th District, which covers all or parts of Adams, Brown, Schuyler, Cass, Morgan, Pike, Greene, Jersey, Calhoun, and Macoupin Counties.

Illinois State House Districts (Post 2020 Census) (IECAM)

Illinois State Senate Districts (Post 2020 Census) (IECAM)

