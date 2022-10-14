Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game

The gym remained silent until the 10th point so a player's brother could watch the game without disruption. (Source: WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) – Despite being the last match of the regular season, fans sat in silence as a high school volleyball team in Wisconsin took the court Thursday night.

The crowd at Mosinee High School agreed to sit quietly so that senior Melina Carattini’s brother Payton could support his sister in person.

Payton has autism and is sensitive to noise. He had watched the games from afar but was given an opportunity to see his sister in action firsthand.

Their father, Jesse Carattini, said it was a very special moment to have Payton in the gym.

“You know you tell him when you get back home -- you tell him how the game went. She played good, things like that,” he told WSAW. “But to have him there is very exciting and emotional.”

All you could hear in the first part of the match were players communicating and a whistle blowing. Payton cheered as much as he could as he watched his sister rack up the points.

The gym erupted in cheers when the team hit their 10th point in the match, and Melina’s teammates embraced her in the special moment.

Payton left the gym after the 10th point to avoid further noise, but he was glad he had the chance to be there for his sister.

Mosinee High School dominated the series 3-1.

Copyright 2022 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keokuk college instructor, Jason Radel, put on leave following felony charge
Keokuk college instructor put on leave following felony charge
Kaelin Rickey
Another person charged with murder following Hannibal assault
DG Market
Dollar General with fresh produce and frozen meat opens in Winchester
Mount Sterling now has Airbnb for a lodging option
Mount Sterling now has Airbnb for a lodging option
Blessing Hospital
Blessing eliminates about 150 positions

Latest News

FILE - A U.S. official says the Defense Department has gotten a request from Elon Musk to take...
Officials: Musk seeks US funds for Ukraine satellite network
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on lowering costs
Handout photo issued by Just Stop Oil of two protesters who have thrown tinned soup at Vincent...
Climate protesters throw tomato soup on Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ painting
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.
Justice Dept. seeks end to special master’s review of Trump docs
Authorities say a suspected drunken driver slammed into a gas station in L'anse Thursday evening.
Man dies after tractor-trailer slams into gas station, sets it ablaze