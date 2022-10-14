Weather Alert: Few Showers, then Frosty

A weak cold front is moving across the Tri-States Friday evening, prompting overcast skies and the potential for a few light showers. There is lots of dry air across the region, so any rain that does make it through should be on the light side, with some areas not getting any rain at all. Through the rest of the overnight hours, skies will gradually clear out and winds will calm.

These clearing skies and calming winds will allow for temperatures to drop into the low to mid 30′s, which is why a Frost Advisory has been issued for Knox, Lewis, Marion, Monroe and Ralls Counties from 3AM to 8AM. It is getting late in the season, but anyone with sensitive plants should remain weather alert to the chance of frost.

Patchy frost is also a possibility elsewhere in the Tri-States. Saturday will start off with some sunshine, with clouds increasing through the day. High temps will hover in the low 60′s both days before crashing again next week.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.