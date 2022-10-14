Weather Alert for today. Plus, information on an approaching cold front.

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Red Flag Warning is in effect today for Monroe and Ralls County in Missouri from 12 PM to 8 PM. We will have strong southwesterly winds that could gust 35 to 40 mph. We will also have low relative humidity in the 20% range and still dry fuels on the ground. These conditions are conducive for the rapid spread and growth of uncontrolled fires. Therefore, all outdoor burning should be avoided again. Even if you are not in the Red Flag Warning, there is still an elevated fire danger so everyone should avoid burning. Let’s protect our firefighters and all the crops that are still in the fields. You should be able to burn tomorrow.

All outdoor burnings should be avoided again today. Fires could get out of hand very quickly with today's weather conditions. (maxuser | WGEM)

The sun is shining bright for the first half our Friday. However, the sunshine will not last all day. There is currently a low pressure system near Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. This low pressure will dive southward today dragging a weak cold front with it. As the front approaches, clouds will start to build into the area starting this afternoon. This front will also bring us the chance of some light scattered rain showers, mainly after 4 PM. Any rain that falls will be on the light side and rain totals would be less than a tenth of an inch. The bulk of the rain should be out of here by 7 PM. However, there will still be a few straggler showers at that time before the rain comes to an end for the night. The night will start off mostly cloudy but then the clouds will start to clear out overnight. With clearing skies and lower wind speeds, it will be another very chilly night with lows in the 30s.

A cold front will slide through the Tri-States later today bringing us the chance of some light scattered rain showers. Here is what one model is predicting. (maxuser | WGEM)

