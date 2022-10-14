WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (October 13) Clarence Cannon Conference Showdown Brewing As Macon Prepares To Travel To Monroe City
Top-Ranked MC Panthers Will Host The Undefeated Tigers On “Football Friday Night!”
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - A true heavyweight battle on the prep gridiron is set for Monroe City tomorrow night. That’s where the top-ranked Panthers will host the (8-0) Tigers of Macon high in a highly anticipated Clarence cannon Conference contest set to ger underway at 7:00 p.m. The winner will take over sole possession of first place in the CCC, so the championship atmosphere will certainly draw more than a few fans to Lankford Field.
We’ll take a look inside the numbers as the MC defensive unit tries to find a way to derail, or at least slow down, the highly respected MHS rushing game.
