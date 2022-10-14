WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (October 13) Clarence Cannon Conference Showdown Brewing As Macon Prepares To Travel To Monroe City

Top-Ranked MC Panthers Will Host The Undefeated Tigers On “Football Friday Night!”
Monroe City Panthers Ceaton Pennewell and Reece Buhlig Offer Insight On Facing Palmyra
Monroe City Panthers Ceaton Pennewell and Reece Buhlig Offer Insight On Facing Palmyra
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - A true heavyweight battle on the prep gridiron is set for Monroe City tomorrow night. That’s where the top-ranked Panthers will host the (8-0) Tigers of Macon high in a highly anticipated Clarence cannon Conference contest set to ger underway at 7:00 p.m. The winner will take over sole possession of first place in the CCC, so the championship atmosphere will certainly draw more than a few fans to Lankford Field.

We’ll take a look inside the numbers as the MC defensive unit tries to find a way to derail, or at least slow down, the highly respected MHS rushing game.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (October 14) “Sports Extra” Monroe City Panthers Roll Past Macon During Clarence Cannon Conference Showdown In Titletown!

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Monroe City Panthers Now (8-0) After Beating Macon On The CCC Gridiron

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 12) John Wood Lady Blazers Volleyball Teams Plays Host To Missouri Baptist (JV) At The Student Activity Center

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
John Wood Lady Blazers Volleyball Team Plays Host To Missouri Baptist

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 12) QHS Blue Devils Soccer Team Takes On Normal West On The Road

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA Soccer: QHS Blue Devils On The Road Facing Normal West

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 12) MSHSAA Class 2 District 5 Softball Tourney Underway In Monroe City (South Shelby vs. Louisiana & Mark Twain vs. Highland)

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
MSHSAA: Class 2 District 5 Softball Tourney Underway In Monroe City

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 12) John Wood Lady Blazers Volleyball Team Focused On Beating Missouri Baptist In The Gem City

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
John Wood Lady Blazers Volleyball Team Hosting Missouri Baptist This Evening In The Gem City

Sports

Cardinals’ Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter dies at 69

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
The St. Louis Cardinals organization and baseball fans everywhere were saddened today to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Howard “Bruce” Sutter at 69.

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Cardinals Mourn The Passing Of Former MLB Pitcher Howard “Bruce: Sutter At The Age Of 69

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Former MLB Pitcher Bruce Sutter Passes Away At The Age Of 69

Sports

QHS Blue Devils Set To Face Normal West On The Pitch

Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 12) QHS Blue Devils Soccer Team Set To Close Out The 2022 Regular Season Against Normal West

Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Set To Close Out The 2022 Regular Season On The Pitch Against Normal West

Sports

QND Raiders Preparing To Face Granite City On Friday

Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT