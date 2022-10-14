WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 12) John Wood Lady Blazers Volleyball Team Focused On Beating Missouri Baptist In The Gem City
NJCAA: JWCC Trying To Secure Their 2nd Win In A Row Tonight
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Student Activity Center on the John Wood campus will be buzzing with excitement with the Lady Blazers volleyball team back in action. (4-15) JWCC is playing host to Missouri Baptist under the direction of head coach Scott Weston. With a win this evening, the young Blazers will lock up their second win in a row for just the first time this season.
We’ll check in with John Wood freshman Rachel Langworthy, a proud Macomb High grad, for a little insight and perspective on the challenge ahead.
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.