WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 12) John Wood Lady Blazers Volleyball Team Focused On Beating Missouri Baptist In The Gem City

NJCAA: JWCC Trying To Secure Their 2nd Win In A Row Tonight
John Wood Lady Blazers Volleyball Team Focused On Beating Missouri Baptist
John Wood Lady Blazers Volleyball Team Focused On Beating Missouri Baptist
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Student Activity Center on the John Wood campus will be buzzing with excitement with the Lady Blazers volleyball team back in action. (4-15) JWCC is playing host to Missouri Baptist under the direction of head coach Scott Weston. With a win this evening, the young Blazers will lock up their second win in a row for just the first time this season.

We’ll check in with John Wood freshman Rachel Langworthy, a proud Macomb High grad, for a little insight and perspective on the challenge ahead.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 12) John Wood Lady Blazers Volleyball Teams Plays Host To Missouri Baptist (JV) At The Student Activity Center

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
John Wood Lady Blazers Volleyball Team Plays Host To Missouri Baptist

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 12) QHS Blue Devils Soccer Team Takes On Normal West On The Road

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA Soccer: QHS Blue Devils On The Road Facing Normal West

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 12) MSHSAA Class 2 District 5 Softball Tourney Underway In Monroe City (South Shelby vs. Louisiana & Mark Twain vs. Highland)

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
MSHSAA: Class 2 District 5 Softball Tourney Underway In Monroe City

Sports

Cardinals’ Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter dies at 69

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
The St. Louis Cardinals organization and baseball fans everywhere were saddened today to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Howard “Bruce” Sutter at 69.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Cardinals Mourn The Passing Of Former MLB Pitcher Howard “Bruce: Sutter At The Age Of 69

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Former MLB Pitcher Bruce Sutter Passes Away At The Age Of 69

Sports

QHS Blue Devils Set To Face Normal West On The Pitch

Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 12) QHS Blue Devils Soccer Team Set To Close Out The 2022 Regular Season Against Normal West

Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Set To Close Out The 2022 Regular Season On The Pitch Against Normal West

Sports

QND Raiders Preparing To Face Granite City On Friday

Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 12) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Prepare To Face Granite City On The Gridiron This Football Friday Night

Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Prepare To Face Granite City On The Prep Gridiron On "Football Friday Night!"

Sports

Elizabeth Lutz In The Summit League Spotlight

Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT