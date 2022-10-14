WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 12) MSHSAA Class 2 District 5 Softball Tourney Underway In Monroe City (South Shelby vs. Louisiana & Mark Twain vs. Highland)
MSHSAA: Elsberry vs. Clark County Lady Indians Softball Game Suspended In The 4th Inning
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
MSHSAA Softball
Class 2 District 5 Tournament
(5) South Shelby 6
(4) Louisiana 12
(7) Mark Twain 0
(2) Highland 15 (Final/4 Innings)
HHS Lady Cougars Scored 10 Runs In 2nd Inning
Class 2 District 5
Elsberry 7
Clark County 0
(4th Inning/Game Suspended) (Play Will Resume 4pm on Thursday)
Class 4 District 9 Quarterfinals
(2) Helias Catholic 12
(7) Hannibal 0
HHS: Lady Pirates Close Out The Season At (0-24)
Class 1 District 9
Scotland County 12
Marion County 0
SC: Hannah Anders (8 K’s / 1 Hitter )
Class 3 / District 3 Quarterfinals
(3) Bowling Green 2
(6) Orchard Park 0
Class 3 / District 3 Quarterfinals
(4) Winfield 2
(5) Palmyra 5
PHS Lady Panthers Now (14-14) On The Season
