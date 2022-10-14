WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 12) MSHSAA Class 2 District 5 Softball Tourney Underway In Monroe City (South Shelby vs. Louisiana & Mark Twain vs. Highland)

MSHSAA: Elsberry vs. Clark County Lady Indians Softball Game Suspended In The 4th Inning
Class 2 District 5 Softball Tourney Underway
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

MSHSAA Softball

Class 2 District 5 Tournament

(5) South Shelby 6

(4) Louisiana 12

(7) Mark Twain 0

(2) Highland 15 (Final/4 Innings)

HHS Lady Cougars Scored 10 Runs In 2nd Inning

Class 2 District 5

Elsberry 7

Clark County 0

(4th Inning/Game Suspended) (Play Will Resume 4pm on Thursday)

Class 4 District 9 Quarterfinals

(2) Helias Catholic 12

(7) Hannibal 0

HHS: Lady Pirates Close Out The Season At (0-24)

Class 1 District 9

Scotland County 12

Marion County 0

SC: Hannah Anders (8 K’s / 1 Hitter )

Class 3 / District 3 Quarterfinals

(3) Bowling Green 2

(6) Orchard Park 0

Class 3 / District 3 Quarterfinals

(4) Winfield 2

(5) Palmyra 5

PHS Lady Panthers Now (14-14) On The Season

