WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 12) MSHSAA Class 2 District 5 Softball Tourney Underway In Monroe City (South Shelby vs. Louisiana & Mark Twain vs. Highland) MSHSAA: Elsberry vs. Clark County Lady Indians Softball Game Suspended In The 4th Inning

Class 2 District 5 Softball Tourney Underway