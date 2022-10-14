WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 12) QHS Blue Devils Soccer Team Takes On Normal West On The Road
IHSA Volleyball Scores From Across The “Land Of Lincoln”
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
IHSA Soccer
Quincy Blue Devils 0
Normal West 4
QHS Trailed 3-0 At The Half
Blue Devils Now (11-8-1) On The Season
IHSA Volleyball
Brown County 2
West Hancock 0
BC Lady Hornets Now (21-10) On The Season
West Prairie 2
Elmwood 0
Payson-Seymour 2
Griggsville-Perry 0
P-S Lady Indians Win (25-12, 25-11)
