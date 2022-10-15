2 in custody, 2 sought in fatal shooting outside high school

Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police have named two more juvenile suspects in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage.

Police said they took a 17-year-old into custody and are seeking a 15-year-old in the Sept. 27 shooting outside of Roxborough High School.

Authorities earlier announced that they had arrested 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins and were searching for a 16-year-old suspect.

Police said the four suspects identified so far have been charged or will be charged with murder, four counts of aggravated assault, firearms crimes and other counts in the shooting.

They earlier said they were seeking six suspects, including five shooters and a driver.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keokuk college instructor, Jason Radel, put on leave following felony charge
Keokuk college instructor put on leave following felony charge
The Schuyler County 2022 General Election Ballot lists the wrong candidate for US Senator.
Ballot error in Schuyler County, Illinois, results in early votes being tossed
Michael Madigan, left, and Michael McClain
New criminal charge filed against Madigan, McClain following AT&T deferred prosecution agreement
Mount Sterling now has Airbnb for a lodging option
Mount Sterling now has Airbnb for a lodging option
Kaelin Rickey
Another person charged with murder following Hannibal assault

Latest News

QHS Blue Devils Capture Top Honors At Western Big 6 Cross Country Championships
WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (October 14) Quincy Blue Devils Capture Western Big 6 Cross Country Championships
Police in Stockton, California, say they have arrested a man suspected of killing six men and...
Stockton chief: 'He was out hunting'
Stockton police say Wesley Brownlee has been arrested in connection to a series of shootings.
Stockton, Calif., police arrest suspect in serial killings
Preston Hardyman
Organ donor helps save boy’s life with new heart: ‘I’m alive because of them’
FILE - A Paddington bear stuffed toy is placed on a chair next to a Union flag umbrella as...
Hundreds of Paddington bears left for queen to go to charity