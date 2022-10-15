American Airlines flight evacuated due to fumes in cabin

Officials say a flight from Miami to Barbados was evacuated due to fumes in the cabin.
Officials say a flight from Miami to Barbados was evacuated due to fumes in the cabin.(TRAVELARIUM via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — An American Airlines flight from Miami to Barbados returned to the airport after fumes filled the cabin, officials said.

Flight 338 departed Miami International Airport on Wednesday night, but had to return due to a strong chemical odor coming from a passenger’s carry-on item, spokesman Greg Chin told The Associated Press.

Passengers and crew exited the plane on the airfield and were evaluated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Chin said. They were then bussed back to the terminal.

American Airlines said in a statement that all customers were offered hotel accommodations. The flight was rescheduled for Thursday morning.

It was not clear how many passengers were on the plane.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keokuk college instructor, Jason Radel, put on leave following felony charge
Keokuk college instructor put on leave following felony charge
Michael Madigan, left, and Michael McClain
New criminal charge filed against Madigan, McClain following AT&T deferred prosecution agreement
Mount Sterling now has Airbnb for a lodging option
Mount Sterling now has Airbnb for a lodging option
The Schuyler County 2022 General Election Ballot lists the wrong candidate for US Senator.
Ballot error in Schuyler County, Illinois, results in early votes being tossed
Kaelin Rickey
Another person charged with murder following Hannibal assault

Latest News

Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, defends seized land
Endangered Child Alert
Amber Alert issued for missing Tennessee teen
Monroe City Panthers Roll Past Macon On The CCC Gridiron In Titletown
WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (October 14) "Sports Extra" Monroe City Rolls Past Macon On The CCC Gridiron
This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the...
Tropical Storm Karl weakens into depression off south Mexico
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Is Alex Jones verdict the death of disinformation?