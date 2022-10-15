City of Palmyra faces worsening childcare shortage

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - There is a childcare shortage in another Northeast Missouri community and it’s causing issues for families.

The City of Palmyra said the shortage has gotten worse over the past year.

There are at least five childcare centers and preschools around Palmyra, but they are all full. At Tuesday’s Palmyra school board meeting, they said there are more than 10 kids on their pre-school waiting list.

“We do have a lot of preschools, but we don’t have the childcare, the extended care that families need and we are very short in the number of infant and toddler slots,” said Palmyra Head Start Interim Director Faith Carr.

The one exception is the Palmyra Head Start Center. Carr said they can have up to 15 children and they only have nine right now, but families must meet certain requirements.

She wishes they could help more families, so more kids are ready for kindergarten.

“If families are on TANF, on food stamps, foster children, homeless families and then anyone who is on that income eligibility,” Carr said.

Palmyra Mayor Rusty Adrian said the shortage is an issue for families who live in the city, let alone those looking to move there.

“There is not enough childcare for the families who are here now. Now as people keep moving in, then what are we gonna do?” he said.

Adrian said he wants to fix the issue, but getting more housing is a higher priority.

“Daycare was not at the top of that list. But as we move forward and as we grow, daycare will be a part of that,” Adrian said.

Carr said they have a childcare partnership to help new childcare providers start their own businesses, which is something that Palmyra would benefit from.

“We provide extra funding for their children, we provide training and we do have a lot of expertise in how to get started with licensing,” she said.

If you are interested in the childcare partnership program, click here for the Head Start’s website.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.