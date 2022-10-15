Former GM Merrill Eckstein recalls Bruce Sutter’s time as a Quincy Cub

QUINCY (WGEM) - Merrill Eckstein remembers the phone call these many years later.

“I was working in Asheville, North Carolina, around late March in 1976,” said Eckstein, who served as general manager of the Quincy Cubs in 1970 and 1973.“It was Walt Dixon, who was the manager my two years in Quincy. He was retired and owned a peanut farm in Florence, South Carolina. We talked for a bit and he said he was going to be in town and wanted to know if we could get together for breakfast. I said sure and we made some plans. As I get ready to hang up, he roars into the phone with that big gruff, deep voice of his, ‘Whoever woulda believed Bruce Sutter would be in the big leagues!’”

Yes, indeed, who would have believed.

Sutter, who eventually learned the split-finger fastball, which led to a Hall of Fame career as one of MLB’s all-time great relief pitchers, died late Thursday at age 69 near his home in Cartersville, Ga., after having fought Parkinson’s and then a brief bout with cancer.

Reached at his home in Hixson, Tenn., just outside of Chattanooga, where he’s lived the past 30 years with his wife of 45 years, Wanda, Eckstein recalled Sutter’s 1973 season pitching at Q-Stadium.

“He was basically the 10th man on a 10-man staff,” Eckstein said of Sutter’s role on the 1973 Quincy Cubs team, which finished 61-64 for third place in the Midwest League’s South Division.

That year, Sutter compiled a 3-3 record with a 4.13 earned run average in 40 games, all in relief on a team that included future Major Leaguers Dennis Lamp, Buddy Schultz, Julio Gonzalez, Joe Wallis, Wayne Tyrone and Mike Gordon.

After the 1973 season, Sutter had surgery on his right arm and it looked like his career was in jeopardy. But then during Winter Instructional League, Fred Martin, the Chicago Cubs minor league pitching coach, suggested Sutter try throwing a new pitch -- the split-fingered fastball.

The pitch clicked as Sutter made a meteoric rise through the Cubs system and earned an opening day roster spot, much to the shock of his former manager and general manager who had watched him struggle in Quincy.

“Fred Martin taught him that pitch, and the rest is history,” Eckstein said. “Think about it, he was really close to getting released but Martin must of saw something in him to convince the brass in Chicago to give him another chance.”

Appearing in 52 games his rookie year in 1976, Sutter was 6-3 with a 2.70 earned run average and really came of age in 1977 when he was 7-3 with a microscopic 1.34 earned run average and 31 saves as the split-finger pitch was nearly unhittable.

“Sutter knew exactly what he was doing throwing that pitch,” Eckstein said. “He’d throw a curve out of the strike zone and then come back with that splitter and the bottom would just drop out of it.”

And, thus, a Hall of Fame career was born.

Sutter became the first pitcher inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame without having started a game, compiled 300 career saves and a dazzling 2.83 earned run average over 12 seasons with Chicago, St. Louis and Atlanta.

He won the 1979 Cy Young Award while saving 37 games for the Cubs, compiled 36 saves for the 1982 World Champion Cardinals, tied the then-MLB record for saves in a season with 45 with the Cardinals in 1984 and gained his 300th career save on Sept. 9, 1988 for the Braves.

Sutter is one of 14 Cardinals players to have has his number retired on the outfield wall at Busch Stadium, where his No. 42 is prominently displayed.

Whitey Herzog traded for Sutter after the 1980 season and St. Louis fans were rewarded with an iconic moment on Oct. 20, 1982, when Sutter struck out Milwaukee slugger Gorman Thomas in the ninth inning of Game 7. After the strikeout, Sutter caught leaping catcher Darrell Porter in his arms on the mound, celebrating the Cardinals first World Series victory in 15 years.

The irony being Sutter used a tailing fastball instead of his put-away split-finger fastball to end the game.

Many Cardinals fans will never forget the radio call of the late Jack Buck on the Cardinal Radio Network: “Sutter from the belt, to the plate... a swing and a miss and that’s a winner! That’s a winner! A World Series winner for the Cardinals.”

Sutter’s last appearance at Busch Stadium was on April 7 for the team’s annual Opening Day celebration. He was unable to attend the team’s 40-year anniversary celebration of the 1982 championship team on Aug. 13 because of the illness that ultimately led to his death. The team that day gave fans a dual bobblehead featuring the iconic pose of Sutter and Porter called the “Final Out.”

On the 40th anniversary of the St. Louis Cardinals World Series triumph, the team gave away this Final Out bobblehead of Bruce Sutter and Darrell Porter during a celebration in August. Sutter, the Hall of Fame reliever who pitched for the Quincy Cubs in 1973, died Thursday. (WGEM Sports)

Eckstein, 78, who retired after 50 plus years in sports developing numerous ventures, said Sutter is the only Hall of Famer he can recall from his time in minor league baseball, although several others reached the majors.

“When you work in the low minors, the odds of a lot of players making the majors isn’t really all that high,” said Eckstein, who was a native of Streator and a diehard Cubs fan before he took the job in Quincy for the first time in 1970.

The odds of them making it to the Hall of Fame are even lower.

But Merrill Eckstein was there to watch the beginning of Bruce Sutter’s legendary career take root on the mound at 20th and Spruce.

Who woulda thought.

