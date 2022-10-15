Hundreds of Paddington bears left for queen to go to charity

FILE - A Paddington bear stuffed toy is placed on a chair next to a Union flag umbrella as...
FILE - A Paddington bear stuffed toy is placed on a chair next to a Union flag umbrella as people wait opposite the Palace of Westminster to be first in line bidding farewell to Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 14, 2022. More than 1,000 Paddington bears and other teddies left in tribute to the late queen in London and Windsor will be donated to a children's charity, Buckingham Palace said Saturday, Oct. 15.(AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says over 1,000 Paddington bears and other teddies left in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in London and Windsor will be donated to a children’s charity.

Mourners left thousands of tributes, including flowers and teddy bears, outside Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and in royal parks in an outpouring of grief after Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died on Sept. 8 at age 96.

The queen became linked to Paddington Bear after the two appeared together in a short comedy video during Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

Buckingham Palace and the royal parks said Saturday the hundreds of bears left in tribute of the queen will be professionally cleaned before being delivered to Barnado’s, a children’s charity.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keokuk college instructor, Jason Radel, put on leave following felony charge
Keokuk college instructor put on leave following felony charge
The Schuyler County 2022 General Election Ballot lists the wrong candidate for US Senator.
Ballot error in Schuyler County, Illinois, results in early votes being tossed
Michael Madigan, left, and Michael McClain
New criminal charge filed against Madigan, McClain following AT&T deferred prosecution agreement
Mount Sterling now has Airbnb for a lodging option
Mount Sterling now has Airbnb for a lodging option
Kaelin Rickey
Another person charged with murder following Hannibal assault

Latest News

QHS Blue Devils Capture Top Honors At Western Big 6 Cross Country Championships
WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (October 14) Quincy Blue Devils Capture Western Big 6 Cross Country Championships
Police in Stockton, California, say they have arrested a man suspected of killing six men and...
Stockton chief: 'He was out hunting'
Stockton police say Wesley Brownlee has been arrested in connection to a series of shootings.
Stockton, Calif., police arrest suspect in serial killings
Preston Hardyman
Organ donor helps save boy’s life with new heart: ‘I’m alive because of them’