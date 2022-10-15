Lorenzo Bull Park in Quincy holds first parade party

QUINCY (WGEM) - An annual tradition celebrating the area’s marching bands had a new feature this year.

The Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House held their first annual parade party on the front yard of the property, right along the parade route on Maine Street.

Crowds gathered and sat on bleachers provided by the Quincy Park District and clapped along as bands marched by.

In addition to providing prime real estate for parade watching, the party also featured music and refreshments that were donated.

Friends of the Lorenzo Bull House President Dick Wellman said having the party was a great way to raise awareness of the park and have some fun during the parade.

“We decided that this was a good way to invite people to the park and welcome them to the area and let them know we want them to use the park facility,” said Wellman.

Wellman said Saturday’s first party was a test run for future events.

“Our plan was for this to be the test run, and then when the Dogwood Parade happens in May, we’d like to make that a much bigger event,” said Wellman.

You can find out more information about the Lorenzo Bull House by contacting the organization at info@friendsofthelorenzobullhouse.org.

