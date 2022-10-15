Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk raises $10,000

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The 7th annual Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk in Hannibal took place Saturday morning at Sodalis Nature Preserve.

Organizer Erin Hedges lost her grandfather to pancreatic cancer. 7 years ago, Hedges turned that grief into action by raising awareness and money for pancreatic cancer research.

When her grandpa was diagnosed, she said he only had a short window of time before he passed.

“It’s really complicated and really difficult to watch somebody fight for only four months,” Hedges said. “And then having to call hospice because we know there’s just nothing we can do.”

Hedges said they raised about $10,000 this year to go toward the Lustgarten Foundation, which is a non-profit that dedicates its time researching pancreatic cancer, in hopes to find a cure or a way to detect the cancer earlier on. In total, they have raised $70,000 through the years.

“Our community has seen 10 plus cases of pancreatic cancer,” Hedges said. “And I only have one survivor.”

Kristine Wilson, the one survivor, attended the walk.

“This will be my 7th year at the walk,” Wilson said.

Wilson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015. She said symptoms for this cancer can be mild and once they do appear it’s progressed into later stages. She said one of her symptoms were abdominal cramps which could have also felt like a stomach virus.

“I went through a whole year of chemotherapy,” Wilson said. “And in 2016, I finally had surgery and after that I was cleared in 2016.”

Wilson said she makes sure to go for routine check-ups to continue combatting the cancer. She said she had to go through chemo again briefly last year, but is okay now.

“Exercise is one thing I try to maintain through chemotherapy,” Wilson said. “I continue to walk and do things as I could because your health is important to keep you going even if you may not feel like it.”

According to the American Cancer Society, pancreatic cancer has an 11% survival rate for five years.

They have more information on their website for screenings and prevention.

Hedges said for those who missed out on the walk Saturday, they can donate here.

