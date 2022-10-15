Stress Less to Age Less

By WGEM Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WGEM) - Everyone ages, however, some better than others. Now researchers are looking into what’s behind the disparities and how to promote healthy aging for everyone.

Cancer, heart disease, pneumonia … as our age goes up, so does our risk for these diseases. But why do older adults of the same age have drastically different health outcomes? Researchers have narrowed down the culprit to stress.

Christopher Lowry, PhD, Associate Professor, University of Colorado Boulder, explains, “One part of the stress response is linked to how our immune system responds. Excessive amounts of inflammation in response to stress can have negative outcomes.”

Meaning some are more likely to have poor health as they age. Researchers at University of Southern California say it’s true for those who have more stress have a poor diet and exercise less. They also found something called CMV. It may be a target for intervention. Just like shingles and chickenpox, CMV is a virus that is dormant most of the time.

“It persists in our bodies at very low levels and generates very, very strong, very potent responses.” Explains Louis Picker, MD, Oregon Health & Science University.

Especially when a person is experiencing high stress. Controlling CMV was found to limit the connection between stress and unhealthy aging, giving everyone a better chance to age gracefully.

The University of Southern California researchers believe widespread CMV vaccination could be a simple and effective way to reduce the negative effects stress has on aging.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keokuk college instructor, Jason Radel, put on leave following felony charge
Keokuk college instructor put on leave following felony charge
Michael Madigan, left, and Michael McClain
New criminal charge filed against Madigan, McClain following AT&T deferred prosecution agreement
Mount Sterling now has Airbnb for a lodging option
Mount Sterling now has Airbnb for a lodging option
The Schuyler County 2022 General Election Ballot lists the wrong candidate for US Senator.
Ballot error in Schuyler County, Illinois, results in early votes being tossed
Kaelin Rickey
Another person charged with murder following Hannibal assault

Latest News

AI helps keep diabetes under control
AI helps keep diabetes under control
First-of-its-kind prostate cancer surgery through the bladder
First-of-its-kind prostate cancer surgery through the bladder
Compound fights triple negative breast cancer: Medicine’s next big thing?
Compound fights triple negative breast cancer: Medicine’s next big thing?
Get up and get moving! Repairing ankle fractures faster
Get up and get moving! Repairing ankle fractures faster