Taste of Palmyra returns next week

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - A popular family-friendly event is returning Monday to Palmyra.

The Taste of Palmyra features food and craft vendors, pumpkin bowling, a “Trunk or Treat” event and performances.

Event chairperson Anna Gottman said she expects more than 2,500 attendees.

She said the event has grown tremendously over the years.

“This year, we were able to fill every spot that we have, so that’s great, and it’s just getting bigger and bigger every year,” Gottman said. “People love it. It’s a good time. It’s that nice time in between Christmas, and the summer, that everybody gets to get out and enjoy the fall weather.”

The Taste of Palmyra runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, on Main Street in downtown.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.