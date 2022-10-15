Taste of Palmyra returns next week

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - A popular family-friendly event is returning Monday to Palmyra.

The Taste of Palmyra features food and craft vendors, pumpkin bowling, a “Trunk or Treat” event and performances.

Event chairperson Anna Gottman said she expects more than 2,500 attendees.

She said the event has grown tremendously over the years.

“This year, we were able to fill every spot that we have, so that’s great, and it’s just getting bigger and bigger every year,” Gottman said. “People love it. It’s a good time. It’s that nice time in between Christmas, and the summer, that everybody gets to get out and enjoy the fall weather.”

The Taste of Palmyra runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, on Main Street in downtown.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keokuk college instructor, Jason Radel, put on leave following felony charge
Keokuk college instructor put on leave following felony charge
Kaelin Rickey
Another person charged with murder following Hannibal assault
DG Market
Dollar General with fresh produce and frozen meat opens in Winchester
Mount Sterling now has Airbnb for a lodging option
Mount Sterling now has Airbnb for a lodging option
Michael Madigan, left, and Michael McClain
New criminal charge filed against Madigan, McClain following AT&T deferred prosecution agreement

Latest News

Taste of Palmyra returns next week
Taste of Palmyra returns next week
City of Palmyra faces worsening childcare shortage
City of Palmyra faces worsening childcare shortage
Palmyra Head Start Center
City of Palmyra faces worsening childcare shortage
Stress Less to Age Less
Stress Less to Age Less