Vintage cars line downtown Quincy streets for 46th annual Tin Dusters

QUINCY (WGEM) - Pre-1949 cars are lining downtown Quincy streets for the 46th annual Early Tin Dusters Color Run that is taking place this weekend.

Car enthusiasts have travelled from all over to show off their collector vintage vehicles. Some are just for show, but there are a couple for sale.

Chuck Scott travelled from Peoria, Illinois to show off his 1946 Ford Coupe.

“It’s a hobby is what it is,” Scott said. “I’m retired and I spend most of my time working on old cars.

Events for the annual car show include a show and shine, live music, a poker run and more.

A full schedule of events can be found here.

