WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (October 14) Countdown To Kickoff Underway In Titletown As Monroe City Focuses In On Facing Macon In A CCC Heavyweight Battle

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The stage has been set. All the predictions have been made. Tri-State area football fans and boosters will certainly be ready after hearing and talking about the game all week. The coaches at both Monroe City and Macon High of course will make sure the unbeaten Panthers and Tigers will be ready to go mentally and physically when the two top teams in the Clarence Cannon Conference hit the turf.

Without a doubt, the overall atmosphere at Lankford Field should simply be “electric” once the 7:00 p.m. kickoff rolls around We’ll check in with Panthers (QB) Reece Buhlig and (RB) Waylon DeGrave as they offer some insight on trying to derail Macon and stop their top signal caller as the two respected squads collide once again i the biggest game of the regular season in the CCC ranks.

