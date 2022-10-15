WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (October 14) Countdown To Kickoff Underway In Titletown As Monroe City Focuses In On Facing Macon In A CCC Heavyweight Battle

Big Crowd Expected At Lankford Field As The Top-Ranked Panthers Tangle With The Unbeaten Tigers On The MSHSAA Gridiron
Monroe City Panthers Roll Past Macon On The CCC Gridiron In Titletown
Monroe City Panthers Roll Past Macon On The CCC Gridiron In Titletown
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The stage has been set. All the predictions have been made. Tri-State area football fans and boosters will certainly be ready after hearing and talking about the game all week. The coaches at both Monroe City and Macon High of course will make sure the unbeaten Panthers and Tigers will be ready to go mentally and physically when the two top teams in the Clarence Cannon Conference hit the turf.

Without a doubt, the overall atmosphere at Lankford Field should simply be “electric” once the 7:00 p.m. kickoff rolls around We’ll check in with Panthers (QB) Reece Buhlig and (RB) Waylon DeGrave as they offer some insight on trying to derail Macon and stop their top signal caller as the two respected squads collide once again i the biggest game of the regular season in the CCC ranks.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (October 14) Quincy High Blue Devils Shine Bright At The Western Big 6 Cross Country Championships

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy High Blue Devils Cross Country Team Captures Western Big 6 Championship Titles

News

Former GM Merrill Eckstein recalls Bruce Sutter’s time as a Quincy Cub

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By John Potts
Sutter, who eventually learned the split-finger fastball, which led to a Hall of Fame career as one of MLB’s all-time great relief pitchers, died late Thursday.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (October 14) QND Raiders Travel To Granite City In Search Of Their 4th Win Of The Season On The IHSA Gridiron

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Ready To Hit The Road To Face The Warriors of Granite City

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (October 14) “Sports Extra” Monroe City Panthers Roll Past Macon During Clarence Cannon Conference Showdown In Titletown!

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Monroe City Panthers Now (8-0) After Beating Macon On The CCC Gridiron

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (October 13) Clarence Cannon Conference Showdown Brewing As Macon Prepares To Travel To Monroe City

Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Monroe City Football Team Set To Host Macon In A CCC Showdown

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 12) John Wood Lady Blazers Volleyball Teams Plays Host To Missouri Baptist (JV) At The Student Activity Center

Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
John Wood Lady Blazers Volleyball Team Plays Host To Missouri Baptist

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 12) QHS Blue Devils Soccer Team Takes On Normal West On The Road

Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA Soccer: QHS Blue Devils On The Road Facing Normal West

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 12) MSHSAA Class 2 District 5 Softball Tourney Underway In Monroe City (South Shelby vs. Louisiana & Mark Twain vs. Highland)

Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
MSHSAA: Class 2 District 5 Softball Tourney Underway In Monroe City

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 12) John Wood Lady Blazers Volleyball Team Focused On Beating Missouri Baptist In The Gem City

Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
John Wood Lady Blazers Volleyball Team Hosting Missouri Baptist This Evening In The Gem City

Sports

Cardinals’ Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter dies at 69

Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
The St. Louis Cardinals organization and baseball fans everywhere were saddened today to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Howard “Bruce” Sutter at 69.