WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (October 14) QND Raiders Travel To Granite City In Search Of Their 4th Win Of The Season On The IHSA Gridiron

“Blue & Gold” Riding Low On A 2-Game Losing Skid As They Head to Warriors Country On “Football Friday Night!’
QND's Jackson Stratton Offers Insight On Facing The Warriors Of Granite City
QND's Jackson Stratton Offers Insight On Facing The Warriors Of Granite City
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The scenario that stands in front of the (3-4) Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame is really pretty clear at this point of the regular season. Win! Win! Win! That’s what the “Blue & Gold” have to do for the next two weeks to have a shot of reaching the IHSA post-season. The players at 10th & Jackson believe they can accomplish that feat, if they remain focused on simply doing their jobs. That’s the sentiment echoed of course by QND’s 5th year head coach Jack Cornell. “Do your job!” It’s a simple mission, but a powerful objective for a team that’s struggled to put points on the board the past few weeks as they’ve posted 2 losses in a row.

This “Football Friday Night” the (3-4) Raiders with a (1-6) Warriors squad that is also struggling. QND hopes to take advantage of that fact in a big way this evening as the Raiders strive to improve on their (1-1) slate playing on the road. Keep in mind that last season, Coach Cornell watched the Raiders cruise to a big 49-7 win over GC at Advance Physical Therapy Field. We’ll check in with QND senior standout Jackson Stratton and find out if the Raiders are ready to possibly duplicate that feat tonight in a “must win” situation.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (October 14) Quincy High Blue Devils Shine Bright At The Western Big 6 Cross Country Championships

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy High Blue Devils Cross Country Team Captures Western Big 6 Championship Titles

News

Former GM Merrill Eckstein recalls Bruce Sutter’s time as a Quincy Cub

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By John Potts
Sutter, who eventually learned the split-finger fastball, which led to a Hall of Fame career as one of MLB’s all-time great relief pitchers, died late Thursday.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (October 14) Countdown To Kickoff Underway In Titletown As Monroe City Focuses In On Facing Macon In A CCC Heavyweight Battle

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
(7-0) Monroe City Panthers Set To Host The (8-0) Macon Tigers In Titletown

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (October 14) “Sports Extra” Monroe City Panthers Roll Past Macon During Clarence Cannon Conference Showdown In Titletown!

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Monroe City Panthers Now (8-0) After Beating Macon On The CCC Gridiron

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (October 13) Clarence Cannon Conference Showdown Brewing As Macon Prepares To Travel To Monroe City

Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Monroe City Football Team Set To Host Macon In A CCC Showdown

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 12) John Wood Lady Blazers Volleyball Teams Plays Host To Missouri Baptist (JV) At The Student Activity Center

Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
John Wood Lady Blazers Volleyball Team Plays Host To Missouri Baptist

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 12) QHS Blue Devils Soccer Team Takes On Normal West On The Road

Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA Soccer: QHS Blue Devils On The Road Facing Normal West

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (October 12) MSHSAA Class 2 District 5 Softball Tourney Underway In Monroe City (South Shelby vs. Louisiana & Mark Twain vs. Highland)

Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
MSHSAA: Class 2 District 5 Softball Tourney Underway In Monroe City

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (October 12) John Wood Lady Blazers Volleyball Team Focused On Beating Missouri Baptist In The Gem City

Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
John Wood Lady Blazers Volleyball Team Hosting Missouri Baptist This Evening In The Gem City

Sports

Cardinals’ Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter dies at 69

Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
The St. Louis Cardinals organization and baseball fans everywhere were saddened today to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Howard “Bruce” Sutter at 69.