WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (October 14) QND Raiders Travel To Granite City In Search Of Their 4th Win Of The Season On The IHSA Gridiron

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The scenario that stands in front of the (3-4) Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame is really pretty clear at this point of the regular season. Win! Win! Win! That’s what the “Blue & Gold” have to do for the next two weeks to have a shot of reaching the IHSA post-season. The players at 10th & Jackson believe they can accomplish that feat, if they remain focused on simply doing their jobs. That’s the sentiment echoed of course by QND’s 5th year head coach Jack Cornell. “Do your job!” It’s a simple mission, but a powerful objective for a team that’s struggled to put points on the board the past few weeks as they’ve posted 2 losses in a row.

This “Football Friday Night” the (3-4) Raiders with a (1-6) Warriors squad that is also struggling. QND hopes to take advantage of that fact in a big way this evening as the Raiders strive to improve on their (1-1) slate playing on the road. Keep in mind that last season, Coach Cornell watched the Raiders cruise to a big 49-7 win over GC at Advance Physical Therapy Field. We’ll check in with QND senior standout Jackson Stratton and find out if the Raiders are ready to possibly duplicate that feat tonight in a “must win” situation.

