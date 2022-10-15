WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (October 14) “Sports Extra” Monroe City Panthers Roll Past Macon During Clarence Cannon Conference Showdown In Titletown!

Top-Ranked MC Panthers Now (8-0) On The Season In The MSHSAA Ranks
Monroe City Panthers D-Unit Answers The Bell Against The Macon Tigers In Titletown
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, October 14, 2022

“Football Friday Night”

MSHSAA

Clarence Cannon Conference

Macon 8

(1) Monroe City 32

MC Panthers Now (8-0) Overall And (6-0) In The CCC

South Shelby 12

Centralia 28

Knox County 6

St. Paul Lutheran 56

Brookfield 26

Clark County 13

Hannibal 59

Marshall 14

Mark Twain 8

South Calloway 46

North Shelby 30

Orrick 60

IHSA

Quincy Notre Dame 48

Granite City 0

QND Raiders Now (4-4) On The Season

Carrollton 0

Unity 46

Illini West 30

West Hancock 0

Havana 8

Macomb 36

MHS Bombers Now (8-0)

Greenfield 54

Brown County 6

Rushville-Industry 50

Monmouth United 16

IHSAA

Keokuk 7

West Burlington 24

North Scott 49

Fort Madison 14

Central Lee 44

Centerville 7

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

