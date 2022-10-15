WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (October 14) “Sports Extra” Monroe City Panthers Roll Past Macon During Clarence Cannon Conference Showdown In Titletown!
Top-Ranked MC Panthers Now (8-0) On The Season In The MSHSAA Ranks
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Friday, October 14, 2022
“Football Friday Night”
MSHSAA
Clarence Cannon Conference
Macon 8
(1) Monroe City 32
MC Panthers Now (8-0) Overall And (6-0) In The CCC
South Shelby 12
Centralia 28
Knox County 6
St. Paul Lutheran 56
Brookfield 26
Clark County 13
Hannibal 59
Marshall 14
Mark Twain 8
South Calloway 46
North Shelby 30
Orrick 60
IHSA
Quincy Notre Dame 48
Granite City 0
QND Raiders Now (4-4) On The Season
Carrollton 0
Unity 46
Illini West 30
West Hancock 0
Havana 8
Macomb 36
MHS Bombers Now (8-0)
Greenfield 54
Brown County 6
Rushville-Industry 50
Monmouth United 16
IHSAA
Keokuk 7
West Burlington 24
North Scott 49
Fort Madison 14
Central Lee 44
Centerville 7
